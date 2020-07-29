Chiara Ferragni Slays In A Neon Green Bikini At The Beach

Chiara Ferragni brought some heat to her Instagram account on Wednesday, July 29, with a new update from her recent beach trip. In the sizzling shots, the Italian model rocked a scanty string two-piece as she soaks up some sun.

The first photo showed Chiara sitting down on a big rock at a beach in Sardinia, Italy. She posed sideways with her knees bent and legs closed. She looked down over her body and leaned slightly backward, using her hands as support. The clear blue water, the nearby island, and the cloudless sky could be seen in the background. It appeared to be a gorgeously sunny day, and Chiara stayed under the blazing sun in a bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Chiara sported a triangle-shaped bikini top, seemingly made of ribbed fabric. It had a plunging neckline that showed a nice look at her cleavage. The garment included thin strings that went over her shoulders, with another pair of straps that tied around her back for support.

The famous influencer’s enviable flat stomach and abs were on full display between the top and the matching bikini bottoms that sat low on her slim waist. The sides clung high to her slender hips and highlighted her toned legs. The color of her swimwear helped accentuate her complexion.

Chiara accessorized the outdoor look with a gold choker-style necklace, a watch, several bangles, and a few string bracelets. Longtime followers of the stunner know that she usually rocks a smooth hairstyle with soft, loose waves. In the shot, her golden tresses seemed unstyled, letting her natural locks show. She also sported half-up pigtails.

The hottie wrote a short caption, indicating where she was. Many of her supporters also know that she vowed to travel only within Italy this Summer season to promote the country’s tourist spots and help boost the country’s economy.

The new share garnered more than 414,000 likes and upward of 800 comments in less than a day, proving to be a hit with her avid admirers. Many of her fans left praise for her fit figure in the comments section. Countless others were short on words and opted to drop a string of emoji instead.

“The views there are stunning! Of course, you also look as beautiful. I hope to visit your lovely country soon once COVID is over,” one of her followers wrote.

“Love those Celine sunglasses! You look great, by the way. I may not be able to travel there, but your pics gave me life,” another fan wrote.

“Great pictures. I love your view!” a third social media follower added.