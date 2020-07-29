Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Her Legs In A Miniskirt While Showing Off Golf Swing

Lindsey Vonn asked her followers to critique her form, and they delivered.

Lindsey Vonn rocked a sporty look when she hit up a golf course to play her first round of the game in a long time. On Wednesday, the 35-year-old former professional skier shared a video of one of her swings on Instagram, and she invited her followers to give her a few pointers on how to improve her form.

Lindsey was dressed in a skintight khaki miniskirt that boasted pockets and belt loops. The garment showed off her strong thighs and toned calves. She paired the skirt with a pink sleeveless polo shirt that she wore tucked in. The top was form-fitting, so she was also flaunting her trim waist. On her feet, the athlete sported a pair of pink-and-white golf shoes. She completed her look with a pair of over-sized sunglasses, a single white golf glove, and a large gold watch. Lindsey’s long blond hair was pulled back in a high ponytail.

Lindsey’s video began as she was preparing for her drive. She swung her club and sent the ball flying, and she seemed satisfied with the results of her efforts.

“Pretty good,” she said as she gazed down the fairway after the ball.

Off-camera, someone agreed that her shot was “nice.”

Lindsey leaned over, picked up her tee, and smiled as she approached whoever was filming her.

“All recorded,” she said. “Video proof.”

The post’s geotag indicated that Lindsey’s game was played at a course somewhere in Los Angeles. A few tall trees lined the fairway, and more could be seen in the distance.

In the caption of her post, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that it had been half a decade since she last hit the links. Some of her Instagram followers responded to her request for analysis of her form, but others pointed out that she was likely being sarcastic. A number of her followers also mentioned her past relationship with professional golfer Tiger Woods.

One fan of Lindsey’s swing was former Saturday Night Live cast member Kevin Nealon, who played a pro golfer in the movie Happy Gilmore.

“Solid! Lots of core work happening! You are def feeling the flow!” his comment read.

“Not bad a little off balanced but fixable!” read another response to her post.

“Good basic form. Angle of attack and backswing are a little steep, but otherwise your athleticism shows right through. Good stuff,” wrote a third commenter.

Lindsey often shows off her athletic prowess on social media. While she has retired from skiing competitively, she still trains hard in the gym, and she enjoys a variety of other sports. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently put her swimming abilities to the test by racing one of her dogs in the pool. She shared a clip of the two of them completing their lap, and she joked that she’s training her pooch to face off against record-setting Olympian Michael Phelps.