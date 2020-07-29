Anllela Sagra Teases Fans In Rolled Down Jeans & A Mint Lace Bra

Colombian beauty Anllela Sagra took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share some new pictures and her new trio of photographs immediately raised some heart rates. The model posed in a pair of jeans and racy bra along with loads of confidence and these uploads needed no explanation or justification.

Each of the photos that Anllela shared showed her in the same ensemble. Her mint-green bra had some lace detailing and sheer panels that seemingly prompted Anllela to carefully cover her breasts so she could reveal a great deal of cleavage without breaking Instagram’s coverage rules.

Her brunette tresses tumbled over one shoulder to cover one of her breasts. In addition, an arm was raised over her chest to obscure the other breast.

The jeans that Anllela wore were unbuttoned and fully unzipped. She had the waistband folded over and pushed down on her hips, letting them ride dangerously low.

This enticing ensemble gave Anllela the opportunity to flaunt her insanely chiseled abs. In the first photo, she pursed her lips and gazed directly toward the camera with a sultry expression.

“You are the goddess!!!” one of her followers commented.

In the second photo, Anllela cocked one hip and twisted her open mouth into a somewhat silly expression. Some might say she seemed to almost be growling in this case, and the final snapshot showed her sticking out her tongue.

It appeared that these pictures were taken in a bathroom, with a glass shower door behind her. She posted simply several emoji in her caption and that was all people needed to shower her with praise.

“Your abs and your body is perfect,” a fan declared.

“You never disappoint,” another fan said.

The 26-year-old brunette has 11.7 million people following her Instagram page and they wasted no time in showing their love for this revealing garment combination. More than 75,000 fans liked the set of snapshots during the first few hours after Anllela had first shared them. In addition, more than 650 followers added comments.

“Amazing body girl and amazing outfit keep looking hot,” encouraged someone else.

Anllela certainly has learned that sharing snaps featuring her in a bra and other skimpy garments drive her fans wild. Not long ago, she showcased her stunning physique in a brassiere and matching pair of panties, and everybody certainly loved that ensemble.

Adding jeans to the mix as Anllela did on Wednesday could have perhaps left her dedicated supporters wistfully wanting more. However, leaving them fully unzipped and pushed down to expose her hips as she did seemed the perfect strategy to ensure her followers remained fully engaged and appreciative of her phenomenally fit physique.