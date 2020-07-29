Amanda Elise Lee Shows Off Insane Curves In Skimpy Top And Panties

Internet fitness model Amanda Elise Lee caught the attention of many fans worldwide on social media after she shared some eye-catching snapshots of herself on Wednesday, July 29. The popular bombshell posted the new content for her 12 million followers on her Instagram account, and it became a hit shortly after going live.

The 34-year-old — who is from Canada — was photographed outdoors, seemingly in a backyard, for the slideshow, which consisted of three photos. Amanda positioned herself in front of an ivy-covered gray wall as she switched between a number of sultry poses for the camera. She also shared a pout, directed her strong gaze towards the lens, and propped her hips out for the series — emanating a seductive vibe.

She styled her long blond hair — which featured highlights — into a half-ponytail, leaving some side bangs to frame her face. The locks further looked to be in slight waves as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

What captivated users most, however, was the model’s curvaceous and famous physique, which she showed off with a revealing ensemble.

The outfit consisted of a powder-blue top that was designed with an off-the-shoulder cut. The garment had no trouble displaying Amanda’s bust as it looked to be very form-fitting on her. The number also exposed a bit of cleavage as it featured a cut-out in the front. Further on display was her slim waist, as the piece was cropped.

Amanda paired the revealing top with a pair of panties, that also did not conceal much of her curves. The briefs, which featured a floral print, particularly flaunted her hips, and booty. The intimate garment’s high-rise cut also managed to again draw eyes towards the model’s tiny core.

She finished off the look with a black Prada bag and a woven straw bag.

In the caption, the stunner stated that her outfit was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she is partnered with.

The sexy update was posted two hours ago and has since amassed more than 87,000 likes, proving to be quite popular among her followers. The comments section also saw more than 1,300 fans compliment Amanda on her figure, good looks, and outfit.

“Gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Such a beautiful woman,” added a second fan.

“You are the most beautiful woman on Earth,” a third admired admitted.

Amanda has taken to social media all summer to share stunning shots of herself. On July 1, she flaunted her chiseled figure in a revealing red bikini that again sent her followers into a frenzy, per The Inquisitr.