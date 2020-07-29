Model Cindy Mello Sizzles In Lace Lingerie That Shows Her Tan Lines For Latest Update

Model Cindy Mello shared a scintillating behind-the-scenes photo from a recent photo shoot for her latest Instagram update. For the post, she looked stunning as she leaned back in a lacy teddy that accentuated her curves.

The 25-year-old has shared multiple spicy pics since returning to work after lock down, and in this upload she showed how mundane the shooting process can feel. She was filmed in a kitchen and rested against an island as she was prepared to be photographed.

The Brazilian beauty – who is known for appearances in GQ, Maxim, and Sports Illustrated – was captured from the thighs up, and leaned her left arm against the island while her right arm rested on her hip. Mello looked off-camera, and her long dark hair was parted in the middle and wavy with clips on either side. She had a bored glare across her gorgeous face. The counter she leaned against was covered with makeup bags, a blow dryer, various brushes and combs, and other materials used to prep for the shoot.

Mello rocked a high-waist teddy that had lace cups and lace fringes around the bottom. She also had a thin gold necklace and several rings on her fingers to complete the look. The high-cut piece showcased her toned legs and bikini tan lines. Her near-flawless skin popped against the white attire. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her assets which were embellished in the piece.

For the caption, Mello included two sleeping emoji. The social media influencer tagged photographer Clint Robert, makeup artist Jen Tioseco, and hair stylist Ruslan Nureev in the image which she uploaded Wednesday afternoon.

Many of Mello’s 1.1 million Instagram followers took notice of the sexy picture, and nearly 67,000 showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over three hours after it went live. She received more than 330 comments in that short time. Models Sofia Resing and Carmella Rose responded with heart-eye emoji, as the replies were littered with that emoji. Fans left compliments in both English and Portuguese.

“Gorgeous, beautiful woman,” one admirer wrote.

“True Example Of Perfection…. Our Most Beautiful Amazon Princess,” an Instagram user commented.

“Loved these colors,” Robert responded.

“Do you have cool drinks in your fridge?” a follower jokingly asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Mello flaunted her curvy backside in a bikini pic outdoors. She sported a thong two-piece, and a straw hat as she soaked up some sun. That picture garnered over 100,000 likes and 500 comments.