‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Looks Back On Ramona Singer’s Birthday Party Meltdown

Ramona Singer demanded 'RHONY' cameras stop filming after her cast mates got a bit too wild.

Luann de Lesseps is opening up about the recent drama at Ramona Singer’s birthday party, which was chronicled during last week’s episode of the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Days after Ramona was seen throwing a fit and demanding producers stop rolling due to the wild behavior of her cast mates, Luann spoke to E! News about Ramona’s meltdown and suggested that while Ramona likely had the “best intentions” for the bash, there was a lot of disruptions throughout her event.

“I mean between Leah lifting up her skirt, and too much for Ramona’s liking and Sonja [Morgan] dancing on the tables and breaking glass. I don’t think it went to where she was thinking it was gonna go and that’s why she asked the cameras to come down,” Luann explained.

In addition to requesting the Bravo cameras cease rolling, Ramona also threatened to quit her role on the show during the bash.

Looking back, Luann said that when it comes to the behavior of her cast mates, there appears to be double standards in regard to the way in which they are judged. For example, she explained, Sonja Morgan appears to be able to get away with murder while Leah McSweeney can’t seem to get away with much of anything.

On last week’s episode of RHONY, Ramona overlooked the fact that Sonja had smashed tables but took a major issue with the way a very sexy Leah was dancing with the other women.

“I think [Ramona] judges [Leah] more harshly than other women,” Luann admitted.

As for the moment in which Ramona told her producers to stop filming, Luann said she supported Ramona’s decision to stop production because she wasn’t comfortable and feels that when that is the case, any one of the cast members should have the right to call it quits.

While Ramona did break the fourth wall for the first time on the show, Luann felt that it was a cool moment for viewers to see.

Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer pose backstage at the Zang Toi fashion show. Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Luann also addressed Ramona’s behavior on RHONY Season 12 during an interview with Us Weekly magazine in July, telling the outlet that Ramona is “self-centered” and could use a “slap on the wrist” at times. She then mentioned that Ramona doesn’t always learn from her mistakes and noted the way in which she holds Leah to a different standard than the rest of the women.