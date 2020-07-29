Brittney Palmer Sizzles In Snakeskin-Print Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes While Hanging By The Pool

When she is not busy painting or being a ring girl for the UFC, Brittney Palmer might be found enjoying some down time by the pool. In her latest Instagram update, the brunette beauty looked smoking hot while she rocked a pink snakeskin-print bikini top and a pair of Daisy Dukes while spending some time by the pool.

Brittney’s bikini top was a bandeau-style that put plenty of her cleavage on display. She wore matching bottoms, but not much of them were visible because she had slipped the pair of denim shorts over them. That being said, they looked to have high-rise sides, which were visible at the top of her shorts. The shorts had a frayed hem and a mid-rise style that showed off her flat midsection.

As for accessories, Brittney wore a gold pendant necklace and a pair of hope earrings. She also sported large, wire-rimmed sunglasses that covered most of her face. She wore her long hair down in big waves.

The ring girl was standing on a wooden deck that was situated next to a building. A couple of lounge chairs were behind her. A large window on the side of the building reflected a swimming pool, which she was apparently about to hit.

The camera captured Brittney from a side angle as she held a large blue and white striped towel in front of her body. The image was cropped just below her knees. She gazed at the camera with a sultry look on her face with her lips parted. She posed with one leg forward, showing it off. Her other leg was hidden behind the towel. Her shapely shoulders and arms are also on display.

Judging from the amount of heart-eye and flame emoji in the comments section, her followers were delighted with the post.

Many of Brittney’s fans took some time to comment on how sexy she looked.

“The most beautiful woman ever!!” one enthusiastic admirer wrote.

“Looking very beautiful as always young lady,” a second follower echoed.

“Hotter than Hell!!” quipped a third Instagram user.

“The sun kissed you very nicely. You look fantastic,” a fourth comment read.

Brittney gives her online audience plenty of content to enjoy. She seems to enjoy sharing photos of her artwork as much as she does showing off her fit physique in an array of stylish outfits.

Not too long ago, she wowed her fans whens he shared a snap that saw her going topless while holding a bouquet of flowers.