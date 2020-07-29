Jeffree Star Lists His Calabasas ‘Barbie Dream House’ For Sale For $3.6 Million

The makeup mogul and YouTube star filmed many of his videos in the pink home.

Jeffree Star has finally listed his iconic starter mansion for sale. More than six months after vacating that the plush Calabasas pad that he once lived in with ex-boyfriend Nathan Schwandt, the 34-year-old beauty guru and YouTube star is selling the massive property.

The palatial space that Star once called his “Barbie Dream Home” is listed at 3.6 million, Variety reported.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house is located in a gated Calabasas community and boasts nearly 6,800 square feet of living space and a whole lot of pink paint as well as a pair of bubblegum-hued chandeliers in the kitchen. The staircase walls are upholstered in pink tufted leather that was “installed by several craftsmen,” the site quotes Star as saying.

There’s also a four-car garage perfect for housing high-end cars as well as stainless steel appliances in the spacious kitchen that has been used for cooking and for hanging out with fellow YouTubers like Shawn Dawson and the Dolan twins, as followers have seen in Star’s past videos.

The property sits on more than a half-acre of prime Southern California real estate and features an outdoor barbecue area, but surprisingly, no swimming pool.

But the most glaring thing about the listing is what isn’t there: The lack of mention of the famous closet “vault” that Star had installed in the mansion last year. The bright magenta door into the vault is reportedly made of 10,000 pounds of bulletproof stainless steel, per The Daily Mail.

The guru housed all of his most prized pieces of custom clothing and fancy shoes in the super expensive custom closet, and his massive designer handbag collection was housed on lit glass security shelves in the guarded space that he had constructed. The tour video for Star’s closet reveal went viral last year as he showed off a wall devoted entirely to dozens of expensive Louis Vuitton bags.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

In December, Star filmed a goodbye video as he spent his final hours in the pink house, but fans didn’t know that the time that he was also saying goodbye to his longtime boyfriend. Shortly after he moved into a $14.6 million Hidden Hills mega-mansion that he called his real “dream home,” Star stunned fans when he ended his nearly five-year relationship with Schwandt.

In the YouTube video for his new home, which can be seen here, Jeffree also told fans the new place would not be doused in his signature color.

“I’m not gonna do a Barbie-house and I think a lot of people may be shocked by that,” he said. “But I’m just feeling a whole different vibe of like opulence and black velvet and gold and white and like, woodsy.”