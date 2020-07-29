Lyna Perez Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Barely There Top & Daisy Dukes: ‘The Shirt Broke’

Lyna Perez busted out of a tiny top for her latest Instagram snap on Wednesday afternoon. The stunning model showed some skin as she revealing the caption of the post that her shirt actually broke just after the photo was snapped.

In the racy pic, Lyna looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a white long-sleeved crop top with a collar. The shirt featured buttons down the front. However, only one was fastened in order to showcase her colossal cleavage.

She teamed the garment with a pair of impossibly short Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts fit snugly around her petite waist and curvy hips as they exposed her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display in the shot.

Lyna sat on a gray outdoor couch in the photo. She had her legs together and her body turned to the side as she rested one hand on the furniture and the other in her lap. She had her hip pushed out and her back arched slightly as she looked away from the camera with a big smile on her face. In the background, a large window and some green trees were visible.

She wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in loose curls that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Lyna has accumulated more than 5.3 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those admirers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 18,000 times within the first 25 minutes after it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 1,000 messages during that time.

“You’re so stunning,” one follower stated.

“Too much stress on that tiny button Lyna,” another quipped.

“No one can wear shorts as well as You,” a third person declared.

“Magical smile you’re so unbelievably sweet and gorgeous,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model has proven that she’s not shy about flashing her hourglass figure online. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and tight shirts in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a minuscule white top that left little to the imagination, and a pair of short shorts as she soaked up some sun. To date, that upload has racked up more than 166,000 likes and over 4,700 comments from fans.