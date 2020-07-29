Sarah Houchens Flaunts Her Derriere In Lace Panties While Lying In Bed

Sarah Houchens went scantily clad in an eye-popping new Instagram post on Wednesday that added some serious heat to her page. The fitness model shared a trio of photos in which she showed some serious skin as she relaxed in bed.

Sarah posed stomach-down on top of her unmade bed in the smoldering series of snaps with her lean legs stretched out behind her. There appeared to be an open window just outside of the frame, allowing a stream of natural light to flood into the space and illuminate the model’s toned frame.

Sarah sent pulses racing as she showcased her incredible curves in a mismatched lingerie look from Samara Loves Us that left very little to the imagination. The racy ensemble included a baby blue bralette that complemented her deep tan. It wrapped tightly around her rib cage and chest, and had semi-sheer lace cups that teased a glimpse of sideboob.

Rather than matching bottoms, Sarah teamed the bra with a pair of white lace panties. The undergarment boasted a daringly cheeky thong cut that left the fitness trainer’s booty almost completely bare as she sprawled out on top of her mattress, while also treating fans to a look at her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. Its frilly waistband sat high up on her hips, highlighting the model’s trim waist and taut tummy as she worked the camera.

Sarah propped her upper body up on her elbows and turned her head over her shoulder to stick her tongue out at the camera in the first image of the set, and wore a huge, teeth-baring grin across her face in the second. In the third shot, she rested her head down on a pillow while closing her eyes in a blissful manner.

The bootylicious snaps have been met with nothing but praise within their first two hours of going live to Sarah’s feed. Fans have flooded the upload with nearly 8,000 likes and dozens of comments during the short period of time.

“Love this so much,” one person wrote.

“Omg such a babe,” quipped another admirer.

“Your smile brightens my day,” a third follower remarked.

“Gorgeous, and your body looks amazing,” gushed a fourth fan.

Fans have become accustomed to seeing Sarah show some skin on her Instagram page. She often flaunts her gym-honed physique in lingerie, as well as sexy swimwear.

A post shared to her feed last week captured her showing off her round booty again in a neon green thong bikini. That look proved to be another hit, earning over 20,000 likes and 404 comments to date.