Tiffany Trump Shares Black & White Snap From Onboard Air Force One, ‘Looking For Mount Rushmore’

Tiffany Trump took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself 30,000 feet above the ground. The new update captured the 26-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump enjoying some time in the sky. It marked the first time in over a month that Trump posted a photo on the platform as her last share dated back to June 21, where she wished her dad a Happy Father’s Day.

The image captured Trump gazing out the window with a smile on her face. She held her cellphone in one hand, and the opposite side was out of the frame. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was on board Air Force One. In the caption of the post, she joked with fans that she was looking for Mount Rushmore, adding a single plane emoji to the end of the comment.

The area in front of the first daughter boasted two airplane windows with wood directly below it. Trump leaned on a light-colored seat that had textured fabric. There was a lampshade behind Trump’s head, and the rest of the area was unable to be seen. Trump grabbed onto the PopSocket and showed off her manicured nails for the camera. She added a single gold bangle to her wrist but did not appear to add any additional accessories to her ensemble.

Only a portion of Trump’s top was able to be seen because of the way that the image was cropped. The blouse possessed a light fabric and loose sleeves that were short and fit snug on her bicep. She kept her look classic and styled her blond locks with a middle part with a few loose waves, and her hair fell over both shoulders.

It comes as no surprise that the socialite’s fans have given the post a ton of attention. Within an hour of the image going live, fans have double-tapped the photo more than 23,000 times. Over 600 Instagrammers took their love a step further and left comments for Trump with a mix of political criticisms and a mix of fan comments.

“God bless every Trump family member!!!” one follower commented with praying hands and American flag emoji.

“Trumps daughter and doesn’t have the newest phone. That means there smart and realize that stuff like taht [sic] doesn’t matter even if you have lost [sic] of money. Much love,” another Instagrammer pointed out.

“Hope you loved my state of South Dakota!” a third chimed in.

“You are so beautiful no cap,” one more added.