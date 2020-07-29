Valentina Ferragni Basks In The Sun In A Skimpy Pink Bikini In Sardinia

Valentina Ferragni took to her Instagram page today and uploaded a new sizzling photo that made her 3.5 million followers go wild. The younger sister of the famous blogger, Chiara Ferragni, posed at the beach in Sardinia in a bright-colored bikini that showcased her killer figure.

Valentina is used to showing skin on social media, and her newest post was no different. She showcased her fit physique in front of the camera and was photographed standing on a big rock. The stunning view of the clear blue water, the coastline, and the blue sky comprised her background. She positioned her right foot forward and raised her left hand to the side of her head, holding her windswept hair in place. The blazing sunlight illuminated her flawless skin, making it glow.

In the image, the Italian model wore a pink two-piece swimsuit, seemingly made of ribbed material. The bandeau-style top secured her ample breasts, but it was tiny that it failed to cover the entirety of her bust. A glimpse of her underboob was seen as a result. The swimwear boasted thick straps that clung to her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

She sported matching bottoms that seemed to fit her perfectly. The design may be classic, but the cut was revealing. It had a low-cut feature that helped accentuate her flat stomach. Her chiseled abs were also evident that some viewers expressed their thoughts about it in the comments. It also had high legs that helped elongate her legs.

Most of Valentina’s long blond hair fell over her left shoulder. Her locks were styled in sleek, straight strands. She kept her jewelry minimal so as not to distract her fans from her ultra-revealing outfit. The accessories she wore included a choker, a long-chained thin necklace with a tiny pendant, and a string bracelet.

Valentina wrote an inspirational quote about self-love. Many of her followers couldn’t get enough of the update. The pic raked in more than 144,000 likes and over 500 comments in less than 24 hours. Eager fans swarmed the comments section and dropped various messages, including compliments and praise about her body and facial features.

“Yes! What powerful words, coming from a beautiful woman. I love the picture, by the way. It inspired me to enjoy Summer and my life after these trying times,” one of her fans commented.

“Wow! Italy really is beautiful. I was there a few years ago, and it was mesmerizing. Clearly, you are far more enchanting,” gushed another admirer, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Well said. You are so stunning!” a third follower added.