Chloe Saxon Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In An ‘Itty Bitty Bikini’ On Instagram

Chloe Saxon let it all hang out in a barely there ensemble that showed off a ton of skin in her most recent Instagram update on Wednesday afternoon. The model served up some steamy looks for the camera while revealing in the caption of the post that “itty bitty bikinis” were her favorite kind of swimwear.

In the sexy shots, Chloe looked smoking hot as she rocked a skimpy two-piece with a funky pattern and multiple colors. The top featured thin black spaghetti straps that put her toned arms and shoulder in full view. The garment also exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching thong bottoms tied around her curvy hips and accentuated her flat tummy and rock hard abs in the process. Her round booty and long, lean legs were also spotlighted in the pics. She accessorized the style with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe posed with her backside towards the camera. She twisted her torso just a bit and tugged at her bottoms. In the second shot, She sat on a nearby table and placed one hand next to her. The other grabbed at her swimsuit as she gave a sultry stare into the lens.

The third snap featured her with her hands resting behind her for balance as she arched her back and looked away from the camera. The final pic was similar, as Chloe titled her chin up and wrapped her arm around her midsection.

In the background of the photos, a white and green floral arrangement could be seen, as well as a canvas print of a peacock.

She wore her long, dark hair halfway pinned back behind her head as her fringe bangs covered her forehead. The rest of her locks were curled at the ends and fell down her back and shoulders.

Chloe’s 803,000-plus followers wasted no time sharing their appreciation for the racy pics. The post garnered more than 5,000 likes in less than an hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 120 remarks on the snaps during that time.

“You look very Good Today CHLOE,” one follower declared.

“Amazing and the Bikini shows your beautiful figure,” another wrote.

“You still look so gorgeous and hot and sexy in that Itty bitty bikini,” a third comment read.

“Perfect,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently thrilled her fans when she wore a white chain bikini. That snap has earned over 21,000 likes and 400 comments to date.