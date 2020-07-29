Kimberly Guilfoyle Says Donald Trump Is ‘Leading The Way For Future Generations Of Americans’

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is dating Donald Trump Jr., spoke to SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight on Tuesday about her role in fundraising for Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and her views on the real estate mogul’s movement.

“President Trump represents the everyday American fighting and striving for the American dream,” Guilfoyle said. “You are either lovers of liberty and freedom or you are not. It’s very binary to me.”

According to the national finance chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, Americans are either on the U.S. leader’s “team” or against it. She then spoke about her view on the importance of Trump’s reelection effort and its implications for America.

“President Trump is leading the way for future generations of Americans, for an America first agenda, for American exceptionalism. We will not take a knee to other countries that want to destroy us. We will not subsidize state sponsors of terrorism or people who want to do us ill. We won’t have it.”

Guilfoyle explained that the average donation to Trump’s campaign is $38, which she attributed to working people who she believes will push the grassroots movement to victory just as the 2016 operation did. She also noted the robust economy before the coronavirus pandemic and claimed that the Apprentice star gave everyday Americans a voice in the political process.

The former The Five co-host also followed in the footsteps of the president and her boyfriend and took aim at the “fake news media,” which she said has “ill will” towards America.

“We’re not about these fake news polls,” she later said, referring to the recent surveys that show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a significant lead over Trump.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

As reported by Politico, Guilfoyle’s fundraising operation has come under scrutiny for its alleged disorganization and irresponsible spending. In addition, Biden has outraised Trump for the last two months, which allegedly sparked concerns about whether Guilfoyle’s operation will be sufficient to drive the reelection bid to victory in November. In particular, some Republicans reportedly worry about the inexperience of the staffers driving the effort and the high level of worker turnover.

Guilfoyle has also allegedly used a private plane for transport, and staffers at one point used a private jet to travel to the real estate mogul’s Mar-a-Lago resort — a trip that had to be partially reimbursed by the campaign.

As The Inquisitr reported, Biden’s team previously worried about being unable to keep up with the Trump camp’s fundraising efforts, especially as Democratic donors at the time were more reluctant to donate amid the pandemic.