Holly Sonders Puts On A Busty Show In A Plunging White Top & Skintight Jeans

Holly Sonders went full bombshell in most recent Instagram pic on Wednesday. The Fox Sports Host rocked a racy ensemble as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was working on something with her team in Las Vegas.

In the sexy snap, Holly looked hotter than ever as she sported a skintight white top. The shirt boasted short sleeves that exposed her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage. The garment also fit snugly around her flat tummy.

She teamed the top with a pair of snug jeans. The denim wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hips while showing off her long, lean legs.

She accessorized the style with a brown belt and a pair of tan heels. She also rocked a small pair of earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

Holly posed in front of a boxing ring with white ropes for the snap. She placed both of her hands behind her and leaned forward with her legs crossed in front of her. She arched her back and gave a steamy stare into the camera. In the background, some spotlights could be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The brunette locks were styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Holly has amassed more than 480,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those admirers immediately began to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button over 1,600 times within the first 34 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 50 messages during that time.

“Wow Holly absolutely look stunning and gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“Very beautiful and stunning. I believe sports have come back too soon,” declared another.

“You have beautiful legs,” a third social media user wrote.

“Holy hotter than Wasabi, Batman!!” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock tiny outfits in her sexy posts. She’s become known for strutting her stuff in skimpy bathing suits, stunning lingerie, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently piqued the attention of her followers when she posed in a nude bikini while showing off her chiseled abs and gym-honed figure. That upload also proved to be a hit among fans. It’s raked in more than 9,200 likes and over 200 comments to date.