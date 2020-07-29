Kirsten Storms Teasingly Reveals Her Dream ‘General Hospital’ Romantic Partner For Maxie

Soon, everybody will get to throw themselves into new storyline developments with fresh episodes of General Hospital. The cast and crew began filming again last week after a 4-month pause during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, many GH stars are sharing promos via their social media pages to help hype the soap opera’s return. Kirsten Storms did so via Instagram and her post generated some fun banter among the fans.

The last that everybody saw of Maxie Jones on General Hospital, she was seemingly realizing that she was probably pregnant. She has been in a relationship with Peter August for some time now, but he has been hiding some massive secrets from her. Viewers will soon see what comes next for this couple, but it seemed that Kirsten has already been making some hints about a development she would love to see.

The General Hospital actress shared a social media post from the show’s page via her Instagram page on Tuesday. She teased that all it took for her to reshare this was to see Donnell Turner’s photo prominently featured, and that prompted a big response.

Donnell plays the character of Curtis Ashford, who is currently married to police commissioner Jordan Ashford. However, it seemed that Kirsten would like to see the writers put Maxie and Curtis together.

One fan suggested that very thing, and the General Hospital star was quick to respond.

“I’ve wanted a Curtis and Maxie pairing for a while now!” a fan commented.

“I’ve been dropping not so subtle hints about that for a while,” the GH star replied.

That tease of hers received 300 likes and followers immediately started to contemplate name possibilities for the theoretical General Hospital couple. “Murtis” was one suggestion and “Caxie” was another. “Curtsie” was suggested too and it looked like viewers were entirely game to see these two characters put together.

“@kirstenstorms that would be such a fun pairing! On some kind of mystery shenanigans! You two would shenanigan so well together!” someone teased.

“@kirstenstorms ahhhh that would be such a HOT pairing!!!” another person declared.

The actress has previously said she’d love to see her character interact more with Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) and Steve Burton (Jason), and she’s frequently praised her current General Hospital on-screen love interest, Wes Ramsey.

Despite all of that, it seems that she has also considered how her character and Donnell’s would be together and General Hospital fans were immediately supportive of the possibility. At this point, it doesn’t necessarily seem all that likely that people will see the two together anytime soon. However, should the show’s writers need a little nudge of something wild to consider, it looks like this Instagram post is all they need to see.