Elizabeth Hurley Goes Topless Under Open Coverup While Wearing Skimpy Bikini Bottoms

Actress Elizabeth Hurley has been thrilling her Instagram followers this summer with one sultry snapshot after another that feature her looking spectacular in skimpy swimwear. On Wednesday, she turned up the heat when she shared a picture that saw her going topless under a lace cover up while sporting a pair of bikini bottoms.

Elizabeth appeared to be standing on a sidewalk in her yard next to a swimming pool. A row of bushes with blue blooms was behind her, and large trees lined the outer edge of the sidewalk. The sun was behind her, casting a warm glow in the image.

The 54-year-old star’s coverup was made of white lace, and it featured a long fringe on the sides. She was topless under the number and wore it open, teasing her bare chest. Her bikini bottoms were a bright yellow color. They were a classic low-rise style that called attention to her taut abs. Elizabeth completed her look with a pair of large, wire-rimmed sunglasses that covered most of her face. Her hair was parted off center, and she wore it down in waves.

The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star looked smoking hot as she struck a sexy pose while facing the camera. She placed her hands on her hips while she flashed a big smile. Standing with her legs slightly parted, she showed off her killer body. The image was cropped a few inches below her hips, giving her fans a look at her toned thighs.

Many of the star’s fans will remember that she often shares snaps show her modeling swimwear from her own company, Elizabeth Hurley Swimwear. In the post’s caption, Elizabeth told her followers that the outfit was on sale from the company’s website.

Unsurprisingly, the post was an instant hit, with more than 25,000 followers liking it within 45 minutes of it being shared to her account.

Dozens of admirers flocked to the comments section to give the update some love.

“You have held real estate in my heart for over half my life, and it just keeps appreciating in value,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Every time I see you the younger you look,” a second follower chimed in.

“You are the most beautiful woman on this planet,” quipped a third admirer.

“WOW you look absolutely amazing and you have a amazing body xx,” a fourth comment read.

Elizabeth certainly has a body made for modeling swimsuits. Earlier in the month, she shared a snap that featured her putting her curves on display in a flirty striped bikini.