Kelly Gale Gets Cheeky In A Royal Blue Bikini While Going For A ‘Nightswim’

Kelly Gale is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The Victoria’s Secret model thrilled her 1.4 million followers on Wednesday with a shot of her flawless figure that was taken as she went for a “nightswim.”

Kelly stood on the shore of a beautiful beach with her backside to the camera in the steamy shot. The water flowed up to the sand just inches in front while the glow of the moon lit up the dark sky and reflected off the waves to illuminate the stunning scene.

As per usual, the 25-year-old was dressed to impress for her dip in the water in a scanty bikini that did way more showing than covering up. The two-piece boasted a gorgeous royal blue color that popped against Kelly’s deep, allover tan, much of which was exposed due to the swimwear’s revealing design.

The Swedish bombshell stunned in an itty-bitty top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms, shoulders, and back. It had minuscule triangle cups as well that flashed a teasing glimpse of sideboob as she worked the camera, giving her look even more of a seductive vibe.

Kelly’s matching bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well, much in part due to its daringly cheeky design. The style exposed her pert derriere nearly in its entirety while also showing off her sculpted thighs and lean legs. Its waistband sat low on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Kelly turned her head over her shoulder as she struck her pose, affixing her piercing brown eyes on the camera’s lens with a sultry gaze. She ran her fingers through her dark locks, which spilled down her back in messy waves.

Fans of the model were hardly shy about showing their love for the sizzling new addition to her page, awarding it nearly 22,000 likes within one hour of going live. An additional 136 followers flocked to the comments section of the upload to shower the star in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous, amazing figure,” one person wrote.

“You are looking perfect,” praised another fan.

“This photo is the reason the peach emoji was invented,” a third follower quipped.

“Absolutely stunning,” added a fourth admirer.

This is Kelly’s second time sporting a bikini on Instagram this week. Yesterday, the stunner shared a photo of her sprawling across the sand in a skimpy black two-piece that left little to the imagination. That look proved to be another favorite, earning over 39,000 likes and 174 comments to date.