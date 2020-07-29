Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In A Nude Top And Matches A Wall

Kristin Cavallari wowed her fans with another office look that was a bit revealing.

Kristin Cavallari promised her fans that she’d show off a week’s worth of outfits, and she continued doing exactly that on Wednesday. The Hills star took to Instagram to share a photo of the shirt-and-skirt combo that she rocked for another day at the office, and she joked that it looked like she’d coordinated her stunning ensemble with one of the walls inside her place of work.

Kristin’s outfit included a ribbed nude crop top. The garment was sleeveless, and it clung to her slender figure. The shirt also featured a wide scooped V-neck that bared her smooth, sun-kissed decolletage. She opted to pair the top with a high-waisted skirt, so she was only exposing the barest hint of her midriff. The form-fitting silk garment had an asymmetrical hemline with a thigh-high slit on the left side. The lowest part of the hem hit right at the ankle.

The garment also boasted a pale pink tie-dye print. In the caption of her post, Kristin remarked on how closely the pattern matched the wall in the conference room at the offices of her jewelry brand, Uncommon James. She was photographed posing in front of the wall, which looked like it was constructed out of pink marble. Kristin’s skirt was a design from Alix NYC, and she made sure to tag the brand.

She also revealed that her shoes were designed by Stuart Weitzman. The flirty stiletto sandals were the same nude color as her top. They boasted a slinky ankle strap with a buckle closure and a single toe strap.

Kristin also wore jewelry from her own line that included a delicate gold chain choker with a small pendant. Her shoulder-length blond hair was slightly parted to the side, and her locks were styled in piecey waves.

The mother of three posed with her left leg popped forward so that her skirt slit bared most of the toned limb. She left her arms down at her sides, and she gave the camera a warm, close-lipped smile as her picture was snapped.

Kristin was standing next to a black armless chair, and one of her close friends, Justin Anderson, seemed to reference the furniture in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“Thanks for saving me a seat babe,” he wrote.

The Very Cavallari star’s other followers also had a lot to say about her photo, which rapidly racked up over 52,000 likes in the span of just two hours.

“You make that wall shine,” read one message.

“Classy, sophisticated and a a bit sexy! Amazing!!!” another admirer gushed.

“Elegance. Class. And undeniable confidence. If Thursday gets any better my phone may just melt,” a third fan remarked.