Kara Del Toro Rocks Pink Polka-Dotted Lingerie While Applying Tanning Lotion In Sizzling New Video

Kara Del Toro treated her 1.5 million Instagram followers to a look at part of her morning ritual today with a sizzling new video that has proved hard to ignore.

The short clip captured the model enhancing her gorgeous tan with a layer of Bali Body’s tanning mousse. She stood in the doorway of her house with a tanning mitt on one hand and held the pink bottle of self-tanner from the Australian beauty brand in the other. She pumped a single squirt of the product into the black glove and proceeded to rub it over her torso before squeezing out another dollop that she applied over one of her toned arms.

In order to coat as much of her skin as possible with the lotion, Kara slipped into a racy set of lingerie that did nothing but favors for her gym-honed physique. The barely there look included a pink polka-dotted bra that made for a scandalous display of cleavage due to its deep neckline that underwire-style pushup-cups. A small black bow fell right in the middle of the model’s voluptuous chest, adding a flirty detail to the lingerie that drew even more attention to her busty display.

The Maxim model also sported a pair of matching panties to work on her tan. The garment boasted high-cut leg openings that were adorned with pink lace trim and teased a glimpse of her toned thighs. Its thick waistband sat low on her hips and hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways while highlighting her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Kara sported a pair of wireframe glasses in the video and added a pendant necklace and hoop earrings for a bit of bling. She styled her honey-blond locks in a messy bun but left a little bit of fringe out of the updo that fell perfectly to frame her face.

Unsurprisingly, the star’s latest social media upload was a huge hit with her fans. As of this writing, the video has been viewed over 18,000 times and has racked up nearly 5,000 likes after just 35 minutes of going live to Instagram. Dozens of fans took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well to leave compliments for Kara’s jaw-dropping display.

“Kara you’re perfect!” one person wrote.

“Tan goals,” quipped another fan.

“Wow you look so hot,” a third follower praised.

“Prettiest girl ever,” declared a fourth devotee.

This is hardly the first time that Kara has tantalized her followers by showing off her phenomenal figure. She recently stunned them again by flashing an eyeful of sideboob in a slinky top while posing in her kitchen. The NSFW snaps proved to be another major hit, amassing nearly 50,000 likes and 588 comments to date.