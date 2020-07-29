Rita Ora Enjoys A Boat Ride In Skimpy Pink Bikini

Rita Ora took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The celebrity is known for sharing sultry pics regularly via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” chart-topper stunned in a skimpy pink bandeau bikini top. The garment displayed her decolletage, toned stomach, and a hint of her underboob. She paired the ensemble with matching bottoms and went barefoot for the occasion. Ora accessorized with numerous necklaces, rings, bracelets, and a pink hair tie. She showed off the numerous tattoos inked all over her body and sported short nails. Ora styled her shoulder-length wavy blond hair down with a middle part.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped on her knees on a large white boat in the middle of the sea. Ora placed both hands to her bikini top and looked down at the camera lens with a seductive expression.

In the next slide, the former America’s Next Top Model judge leaned forward and wrapped her left foot over the other. Ora tilted her head up and continued to stare down at the camera.

In the third and final frame, she remained on her knees and flashed a smile. Ora threw up her middle finger and appeared to be looking over at someone to her left.

For her caption, she told fans her nose was burnt from the sun. Ora didn’t add a geotag. However, according to the Daily Mail, she took a trip to Ibiza.

In the span of 40 minutes, her post racked up more than 91,000 likes and over 680 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 16.1 million followers.

“Love that bikini, looks gorgeous on you,” one user wrote.

“YOU ARE CUTE EVEN IF YOUR NOSE IS BURNT,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“The sweetest and prettiest girl ever,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“Definitely cute. Stunning. Love the third photo the most,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Ora. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a gray knitted cardigan. Ora left the majority of the garment unbuttoned and displayed her midriff. The “How We Do (Party)” hitmaker paired the outfit with loose-fitted pants that covered her feet and accessorized with numerous necklaces, bracelets, rings, and small earrings. Ora sported her shoulder-length blond hair down in a messy style for a series of black-and-white photos.