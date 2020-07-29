Natalie Roush Shows Off Round ‘Tooshie’ In Cheeky Red Bikini & Crop Top On Instagram

Natalie Roush treated her fans to a sultry new post on Instagram on Tuesday evening. The Florida-based model shares an image on her feed in which she posed on a beach and showed off her sand-covered booty in a revealing cheeky bikini. Her look did nothing but favors for her curves. In the caption, the babe dubbed the day “Tooshie Tuesday.”

The photo showed Natalie standing closely in front of a cluster of bushes and leaves in the sand. She simply geotagged her location as “The Beach.” It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as small slivers of light crept through the shade from the leaves and highlighted parts of Natalie’s toned body. She looked as stunning as ever in her barely-there ensemble.

Natalie rocked a white racerback tank top that was rolled to just under her bust, exposing the small of her back. She faced away from the camera, though fans could still see that she did not wear anything underneath the slightly sheer, ribbed shirt. A bit of her underboob was visible as the top grazed over her chest.

Natalie paired the tank with red high-cut bikini bottoms. Small silver rings rested on her hips to attach the fabric on both sides. The back of the bottoms came up high above her waist and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Of course, her round booty and lean legs were completely exposed and covered in a light dusting of sand.

Natalie accessorized her ensemble with a chain necklace. She wore her brunette locks tied up in a high bun with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Natalie posed with one knee bent and her back arched in a way that emphasized her derriere’s shape. She playfully touched the front of her shirt and looked over her shoulder with pursed lips and bedroom eyes.

The post received more than 48,000 likes and just over 450 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her followers. Many of the model’s fans expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Omg soooo gorgeous,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“I was wondering if you had an extra heart. Because mine was just stolen,” another user quipped.

“You are looking extremely gorgeous as always,” a third fan wrote.

Natalie always knows how to drive her followers wild. In a post last week, the model wore a white bikini that showed off her incredible curves.