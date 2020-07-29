Polina Malinovskaya Rocks Pigtail Buns While Baring Her Taut Tummy In Sizzling New Photos

Polina Malinovskaya shared a sizzling new series of photos on Instagram that captured her in a two-piece set that boasted several beautiful colors. The July 29 update was composed of five images that offered different views of her fit figure.

The first image in the series showed Polina posed in the center of the frame. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Italy, where she was enjoying some time outdoors. Polina posed on a grey concrete floor, and at her side was a wall of bright white paneling. The model gazed into the camera with a sultry stare and she slipped into a sexy outfit from Bo and Tee and Oh Polly.

The garment boasted a blue and pink tie-dye pattern that has been very trendy this year. The top was cropped and flaunted her taut tummy while the middle was ruched and had drawstrings that fell near her ribs. The sleeves were tight on her slender arms, and the piece had a hood that gave it a casual vibe.

The lower half of the ensemble was just as hot and featured a pair of tiny athletic shorts that boasted the same tie-dye pattern. The shorts had a thick waistband that was worn high on her waist, and it also featured a set of drawstrings. Thanks to the short cut, fans were also treated to a great view of her tanned legs. She styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and added pigtail buns that gave Princess Leia vibes and a few loose pieces of hair fell around the frame of her face.

The second photo in the deck showed Polina in the same, skimpy attire, but that time, she removed her hands from the front of her ribs and showed off her trim abs. The last photo in the deck offered the best view of Polina’s entire figure. She looked down toward the ground and placed one hand near her side and the other arm on her face. Polina completed her ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

The post has attracted a ton of attention from her huge fan base, including over 110,000 likes. More than 400 Instagrammers left comments to express their admiration.

“Looks great and very festive,” one follower gushed along with multiple thumbs-up emoji.

“Your legs are longer than my life expectations,” another social media user chimed in.

“So Sweet and Cute baby, you look like a Spice Girl,” a third fan complimented.

A few more social media users had no words and used emoji instead.