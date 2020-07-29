Sofia Richie Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Strapless Mini Dress

On Wednesday, July 29, Sofia Richie shared a stunning snap with her 6.4 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 21-year-old posing outside on concrete steps. An ivy-covered pillar and shrubbery can be seen in the background. In the post’s geotag, the model acknowledged that she uploaded the picture in “[p]aid partnership with [DSW],” which is a retail store.

For the casual photoshoot, Sofia sat with her knees bent and hunched her shoulders. She turned her body slightly away from the photographer and leaned forward, resting her arms on her thighs. She gazed directly at the camera, parting her full lips.

The fashion designer flaunted her fantastic figure in a strapless peach-colored mini dress adorned with a detailed pattern. The garment put her lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her fans. Sofia dressed down the feminine look by wearing a pair of white low top Converse tennis shoes. As for jewelry, she sported a delicate necklace and a silver bracelet worn on her left wrist.

Sofia wore her honey-colored hair down in a sleek straight style with a deep middle part. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the caption, Sofia advertised for “Chuck Taylor All Stars” that are available to purchase at DSW.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 80,000 likes. Many of her admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You’re one of the most beautiful inside and out women out there. Also nice sneakers!” wrote a fan, adding both a heart-eye and fire emoji to the comment.

“[You] look amazing keep it up beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“You look so pretty babe,” remarked another follower, along with a red heart emoji.

“Beautiful [a]bsolutely stunning,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is not the first time that Sofia has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this month, she uploaded a picture, in which she posed on a beach while wearing a pair of high-cut swimsuit bottoms and an oversized tie-dyed sweatshirt from rumored beau Scott Disick’s clothing line, Talentless. That post has been liked over 290,000 times since it was shared.