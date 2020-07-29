Katelyn Runck Goes Braless In Skintight Purple Mini Dress, Flaunts Killer Legs

Katelyn Runck flaunted her incredible figure in a new Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon as she wished her fans a happy day. The model shared a series of images on her feed in which she rocked a ribbed button-down mini dress that hugged her body in all the right places as she posed on her bed. In the caption, she told fans to “smile at strangers” today.

Katelyn’s dress featured a lilac ribbed material with brown buttons at the center from top to bottom. The casual one-piece also had three-quarter-length sleeves that clung to her muscles, as well as a low scooping neckline. She opted not to wear a bra with the ensemble, so her ample cleavage spilled out. The fabric clung to her flat tummy and curvy hips closely.

Meanwhile, the lower half of the dress had a scalloped edge and folded over as Katelyn moved, causing the fabric to hug her derriere and ride up. The outfit cut off at her thigh to expose her shapely legs.

A pair of chunky white heels could be seen at the foot of Katelyn’s bed, but she didn’t complete her ensemble with anything else. She wore her dark locks down in luscious curls.

The photos showed Katelyn sitting at the edge of a charcoal gray bed. Messy pillows could be seen in the background. Additionally, white curtains lined a set of windows on the side. Natural light poured into the room and washed over the fitness guru, causing her tan skin to glow.

In the first shot, Katelyn leaned forward and rested her elbow on her knee. The position caused her chest to fall out even more. She arched her back slightly and smiled brightly for the camera. The second image was taken at a farther angle as the model lifted and pointed her toes, which elongated her pins. She slouched and stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

The post was liked more than 26,000 times. It also received just over 900 comments in an hour, proving to be a success with her fanbase. Many people expressed admiration for Katelyn’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are looking like a sizzling beauty,” one fan said with flame emoji.

“My fav smile. You are so gorgeous,” another user added.

“Howww can someone be so pretty,” a third follower wrote, finishing the comment with heart-eye emoji.

Katelyn’s fans know that she can slay any look, from casual to dressy. Earlier this week, she sported a high-slit red gown, which her followers loved.