Mama June Shannon Embraces A Day Of Pampering As She Celebrates Her ‘Sober Life’

Reality television star June Shannon has been through some rough times over the past year or two, but she’s been working hard at turning things around. According to a couple of new Instagram posts she shared on Wednesday morning, she is doing her best to take care of herself and it seems to be working well.

Mama June’s first Instagram post on Wednesday morning showed her wearing a sequin-covered face mask. She seemed to be taking a selfie in her car and in the geotag, she signaled that she was headed to the Amalie Beauty Bar. It seems that this is a salon located in Jensen, Florida, and the reality television star said she was ready for some pampering.

Apparently, Mama June was even willing to get up quite early in the morning in order to get this self-care session started. She had her blond hair pulled back into a bun or ponytail and she noted that everything from her hair to her fingernails to her feet needed some attention.

Mama June added a couple of hashtags to this post, one of which noted that she was living a sober life. Fans of the family watched some of her non-sober days play out on Mama June: From Not to Hot over the past two seasons and are likely relieved to see she’s made significant changes on this front.

Things were quite messy in her personal life for a long time. However, she recently admitted she hated herself during her days of using and it seems she’s on a much better track now.

A couple of hours after her car selfie, Mama June uploaded another photo on her Instagram page. She was still wearing her sequin mask, and it appeared that she may have still been at the salon. She showed off her freshly-done tresses and said that she had them cut on an impulse.

Mama June’s followers were quick to praise her new hairstyle and commended her on both being sober and on taking the time to pamper herself.

“Love to see you doing well June,” one fan commented.

“I’m so happy for you. Keep it up!” another fan praised.

Over the course of about three hours, more than 5,000 people had liked each of Mama June’s posts. Dozens of comments were added to each one as well as her fans posted notes of love and support.

“It’s very flattering on you! Beautiful,” someone else said of her haircut.

“Looks cute on you. And healthy,” another person wrote.

Mama June certainly seems to be embracing her fresh, sober life, and her fans are thrilled to see it. Everybody hopes she can keep it up and this day of pampering likely did a world of good for the reality television star.