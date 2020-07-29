Scott Disick Spends The Day At The Beach With His Kids Amid Kardashian Family Drama

Scott Disick seems to be taking things in stride as he enjoyed a relaxing walk on the beach with his kids earlier this week. Despite the drama that seems to be swirling around his family, the father-of-three looked happy and relaxed as he enjoyed the warm weather in Malibu with 8-year-old Penelope and 10-year-old Mason.

In the candid images shared via The Daily Mail, Disick seemed unfazed by the presence of the camera as he held his daughter’s hand as they walked along the beach.

The reality star wore a comfortable grey tee and blue shorts with the word “Disick” embroidered on it. He looked every bit the “cool dad” as he accessorized the casual outfit with a chunky wristwatch and dark sunglasses.

The adorable threesome looked happy and healthy as they were joined by friends for their stroll. In one snap Disick can be seen hoisting Penelope- who was wearing a casual T-shirt with a dragon emblazoned on it, onto his shoulders for a better look at the ocean as Mason trailed behind. Mason was all smiles as he paired his dark grey T-shirt with lighter colored shorts.

Scott seems to be loving the quality time with his family. This appears to be the second time this week he’s been spotted frolicking on the sands of Malibu. According to The Daily Mail, Scott has been staying at ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s beachfront rental property in Malibu with their kids. The Kardashian-Disick clan was also spotted with Kim Kardashian’s children, 7-year-old North and 4-year-old Saint.

Presley Ann / Getty Images

The sighting comes days after the reality star was seen looking tearful while visiting Kanye West in Wyoming amid reports of his mental health concerns.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney has “stepped up” to help her sister in any way she can. This includes helping to distract the Kardashian-West kids as Kim deals with the aftermath of Kanye’s Twitter rant. The oldest Kardashian sister picked up North and Saint and reportedly enjoyed a mini-vacation in Newport Beach, California. The family has always appeared to be incredibly close, so it’s no surprise that they’re rallying around Kim during this difficult time.

“That’s all she cares about. Kim and Kourtney have had their fair share of fights like any sisters, but this just goes to show when it comes down to it, they always have each other’s backs.”

Despite much of the drama showcased between the two sisters on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the pair are quite close and do their best to support each other any way they can.