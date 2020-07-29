Marli Alexa Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Barely There Black Crochet Dress

Marli Alexa left little to the imagination as she rocked a revealing little outfit in a recent Instagram upload on Tuesday. The model showed off some skin while getting steamy for the camera.

In the racy pic, Marli looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a skimpy black crochet dress. The barely there garment featured thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, and an open back to show off even more of her fit figure.

The ensemble wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hips. The short skirt hardly covered her round booty. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a small black handbag, multiple rings on her fingers, and gold bracelet around her wrists. She also wore a pink flower in her hair.

Marli posed with her body turned to the side for the shot. She had her back arched and her hip pushed out as she bent one knee. She placed one hand near her shoulder as the other held her purse and she turned her head to give a sultry stare into the lens.

In the background, a set of stone stairs and some green foliage could be seen. She geotagged her location as Antigua.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the golden locks in loose waves that cascaded down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulders.

Marli’s 523,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 18,000 likes in just under 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 350 remarks on the post during that time.

“You’re so bomb,” one follower wrote.

“Always beautiful and sexy,” another stated.

“Simply gorgeous!!” a third social media user gushed.

“You have some beautiful eyes!! Just breathtaking,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her flawless figure in racy outfits for her online pics. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marli recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she showcased her enviable curves in a tiny white string bikini as she soaked up some sun. That upload also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 17,000 likes and over 270 comments.