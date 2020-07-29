Ashley Graham Rocks Lavender Floral Bikini Showcasing Post-Baby Body: ‘My First Summer As A Mommy’

Ashley Graham shared some pictures of herself in two different bikinis during her first summer as a mother of one, and her Instagram fans appeared to love her sexy looks.

The model gave birth to her baby boy in January, and she’s enjoyed rocking her bikini this summer. In the first shot, Ashley wore a lavender floral and tropical print bikini that featured a peek-a-boo slot between the cups showcasing her voluptuous cleavage. The top’s strings tied around her neck and her ribcage. The matching bottoms rose to tie over each hip, and the garment dipped down in front, revealing her post-baby stretch marks on her lower stomach. She wore her hair slicked back and up in a manner that isn’t visible, and she accessorized with earrings.

The second part of Ashley’s post was a video, and in it, she wore the same bikini. However, her hair fell around her shoulders in soft waves, and during the clip, she played with her hair and adjusted the top several times. She also turned around and showed off her curvy backside in the swimsuit.

The third picture featured Ashley modeling a black bikini bottom, which she paired with long-sleeved black printed cropped-top that tied between her breasts. She posed against the side of a drainage ditch while a photographer took her picture.

Ashley’s followers shared some love with nearly 200,000 hitting the “like” button, and more than 1,575 taking the time to leave a comment for the 32-year-old mother. The flame emoji frequently appeared throughout the replies indicating that many Instagrammers thought her bikini body looked hot.

“You’re a great role model and a beautiful woman. My son is two, and unfortunately, my ‘partner’ did not turn out as loyal and loving as yours. But it’s wonderful to see your beautiful family,” wrote one follower.

“Thank you for normalizing stretch marks. Love you,” a second fan enthused, including a red heart emoji.

“Thank you for being REAL! You are beautiful. All these celebrities that seemingly “bounce back” and look like they never gave birth to a child is so unrealistic,” declared a third devotee.

“Gorgeous. I’ve felt really insecure about the stretch marks on my stomach recently. Thank you for showing us that all bodies are beautiful,” exclaimed a fourth Instagrammer who also included a pink double heart emoji with the words.

Ashley has shown off her post-pregnancy curves plenty in a bikini. The Inquisitr previously reported that she dance around while wearing a red bikini.