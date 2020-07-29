Saffron Barker Stuns In Matching Calvin Klein Swimsuit On Vacation With Boyfriend

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself on holiday with her boyfriend. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is currently overseas in Greece and has been actively showing off her outfits on the trip. Unsurprisingly, her latest post didn’t disappoint her followers.

Saffron stunned in a dark green Calvin Klein bikini top paired with matching high-waisted bottoms. She completed the ensemble with white Converse-style sneakers and protected the bottom half of her face with a red bandana. The 20-year-old kept her nails short with a coat of white polish and accessorized with a number of bracelets and rings. Saffron styled the majority of her long wavy hair down with the rest clipped back.

Her boyfriend, Tyler, went topless for the occasion but wore black shorts. He too protected the bottom half of his face with a black bandana and opted for sunglasses of the same color.

In the first shot, Tyler was captured sitting on an ATV. Saffron stood next to him with one arm resting on his shoulder. She was snapped side-on and looked directly at the camera lens with intense eyes.

In the next slide, Saffron wrapped her arms around Tyler and sat behind him.

For her caption, she referred to Tyler as her “Ride or Die.” Saffron geotagged her upload with Firá, Kikladhes, Greece, letting fans know exactly where these snapshots were taken.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 80,000 likes and over 700 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“Gorgeous girl, I hope u are having an amazing time in Greece x stay safe b,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“THE PRETTIEST GIRLIE I’VE MEET,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Couples that goes quad biking together stick together forever,” remarked a third fan.

“Why is there an absolute angel in my feed oh hang on it’s because I follow this beaut,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Saffron revealed she is currently on her first holiday with her boyfriend.

On Monday, she posed in a black-and-white plaid bandeau top that appeared to be in the shape of a bow. Saffron paired the ensemble with a white skort that fell above her upper thigh and showed off the tan she had gained from the trip. She completed her outfit with white lace-up sneakers and large sunglasses. Saffron wore her blond locks in a messy high bun and accessorized with a necklace.