‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Exposes Sami’s Wrongdoing, Ben Meets His Captor

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, July 29, 2020 reveal that there will be a ton of drama for fans to digest.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) come home from their honeymoon to complete chaos. The couple have only just learned about the explosion at Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) wedding to Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), and they’ll be shocked.

However, Nicole will also be stunned to learn that Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) has been meddling in the life of her daughter Allie (Lindsay Arnold) yet again. Sami basically bullied Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) into not adopting Allie’s unborn child so that her own son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) could take in the baby.

When Nicole finds out about Sami’s wrongdoing she’ll rush to tell Allie what her mother has done. This will cause a huge issue among the family, as Allie has now warmed up to the idea of her brother adopting her baby, and Will and Sonny have gotten excited about the idea of having a second child.

The couple are so sure about the situation that they’ll even tell their oldest daughter, Ari, that she is going to become a big sister in the very near future.

However, when Allie learns what her mother has done, she may try to fix it on her own by talking to Rafe about adopting her little one. This could leave Will and Sonny out in the cold again when it comes to adding to their brood.

Elsewhere in Salem, Rafe will be busy trying to figure out who planted the bomb at the church during Ciara and Ben’s wedding. It truly is a mystery, as Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) is the main suspect. However, without proof or Ben’s body, things are a real mess.

Paul Drinkwater / NBC

Ciara will be willing to help, and she’ll come to Rafe with her own theory about what may have happened to her new husband on that tragic day.

Meanwhile, fans will finally get a look at Ben’s captor. This person obviously has a bone to pick with Ben, and they’re willing to do whatever it takes to make him pay.

It appears that Ben’s past will come back to haunt him, as rumors that Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) is back to cause chaos for the man who killed her daughter, Paige Larsen.