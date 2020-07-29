Gizele Oliveira Rocks Black Lingerie In Steamy Bedroom Photos

Victoria’s Secret model Gizele Oliveira gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers a reason to get excited with her latest share. The beauty uploaded a series of steamy bedroom snapshots that featured her looking sexy in a set of black lingerie.

Gizele’s steamy outfit included a crop top and a pair of shorts. The set was made of a ribbed fabric featured black lace trim. The top had a low-cut neckline that flashed a bit of her cleavage. The hem cut off at her ribs, showing off her flat abs. The shorts featured a small satin bow at the center of the waistline, giving them a feminine look.

The 27-year-old posed on her bed for three photos. She wore her long hair down and accessorized with a pair of small hoop earrings.

In the first image, Gizele sat on her feet with her legs slightly spread. She ran one hand through her hair while her other arm rested in front of her. She tilted her head while giving the camera a sultry look. With her back arched, she flaunted her chest and flat abs. A small tattoo was also visible on the inside of her upper arm.

Gizele leaned on one hand in the second snap, which captured her from the front. It was cropped just below her waist, making her face, as well as her upper body, the focal point of the snap. Her shapely shoulders and arms were also prominent. She gazed at the lens with a serious expression while her fell down her back.

The model turned up the heat in the final photo. She leaned back on her hands while she posed with her legs to one side with one of her knees bent. She wore a coy expression on her face while she looked off to one side. The pose showed off her slender waistline and toned legs while teasing the back of her bare thigh in the process.

In the caption, Gizele mentioned her promotional partner, Fashion Nova.

Many fans took some time to dole out the compliments.

“You have beauty like a poem. You are dazzling. Beautiful like wine,” gushed one admirer.

“One of a kind,” a second Instagram chimed in.

“Hot stuff,” a third follower wrote.

“Splendid!!! Gorgeous girl!!!” a fourth enthusiastic fan commented.

Gizele models an array of apparel for a variety of companies, and she seems to enjoy sharing many of those looks with her online audience. Last week, she uploaded a set of photos that saw her looking smoking hot in a strapless pink romper that was covered with sequins.