Heather Locklear Says She Had Her Name Removed From ‘First Wives Club’ Credits After Co-Star’s ‘Gross’ Move

The actress alleges that her co-star went off-script when he fondled her breast during a funeral scene.

Heather Locklear says she had her name removed from the credits of a big-screen movie during the height of her fame as a TV star.

On the Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald podcast, available here, the 58-year-old actress alleged that an inappropriate move by one of her co-stars and several cut scenes prompted her to request to be uncredited in the film The First Wives Club.

Locklear, who in real life is engaged to her high school sweetheart Chris Heisser, played James’ Naughton’s character Gil’s nameless second wife in the romantic comedy that starred Bette Milder, Diane Keaton, and Goldie Hawn.

On the podcast, Locklear explained that she was cut out of several scenes in the hit 1996 movie, which was shot while she was a major television star on the Fox drama Melrose Place.

“The only scene [I ended up in] had no lines,” Locklear said. “And one of the actors, we were at a funeral, and he was supposed to take his hand and touch my breast. He actually touched more — gross — So I said, ‘Can you just take my name off the credits since now I don’t have any lines?’ So it was creditless.”

The mom of one alleged that the moment was unscripted, at least to the extent that her breast was fondled.

“He doesn’t grab it,” Locklear added of her co-star’s hand on her breast. “He actually outlines my areola with his finger. It didn’t say that in the script. I was like… I’m so glad they’re following his hand down [with the camera] because my face, my mouth is fallen open and I can’t believe it, and don’t do it again. One take and let’s go.”

The disturbing funeral scene can be seen at the 1:53 mark of a YouTube clip here.

Locklear was married to Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora at the time of the incident, while Naughton was married to Pam Parsons, whom he married in 1967.

In the interview, Locklear reiterated that the questionable unscripted moment took place while the characters were sitting in church pews at a funeral, of all places. She added that at the time she felt that maybe she was “bad” in the film and that’s why she was cut out from some of the bigger scenes she filmed.

A rep for Naughton has not yet responded to Locklear’s claims about his alleged “ad-lib” of the scene after contacted by Yahoo Entertainment. The First Wives Club director, Hugh Wilson, passed away two years ago.

The First Wives Club featured several celebrity cameos besides Locklear’s “guest” appearance. Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana, famously uttered the line, “Don’t get mad, get everything” in the movie. Kathie Lee Gifford, Gloria Steinem, and former New York mayor Ed Koch also briefly appeared in the film.