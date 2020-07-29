Bri Teresi Goes Hitchhiking In Crochet Daisy Bikini & Cowgirl Boots On Instagram

Bri Teresi took to the street for some hitchhiking in a sexy new Instagram post on Tuesday evening. The model shared a series of photos of herself by a desert road as she rocked a yellow crochet bikini covered in daisies. Her swimwear left almost nothing to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Bri standing in the dirt beside a two-way road in Los Angeles, California, according to the post’s geotag. In the distance, mountains filled with tan, orange and green trees could be seen. It appeared to be a clear and sunny day as the rays shone down on Bri and highlighted her tan skin. She looked as radiant as her surroundings in her bright two-piece.

Bri’s ensemble featured a triangle-shaped top with large daisies on each cup. The incredibly tiny, knit piece barely covered her bust, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. She looked close to a wardrobe malfunction as the top dared to reveal a ton of sideboob and underboob.

Bri’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching low-waisted thong. The bikini bottom was tied loosely on the sides, just above her hips. The frayed edges of the strings dangled by the model’s sculpted and famously long legs.

Bri finished off the outfit with a pair of brown cowgirl boots that came up to just below her knee, as well as a pair of gold hoop earrings. She wore her blond locks down in messy waves.

In the first image, Bri stood with one hip cocked to the side in a way that displayed her hourglass shape. She bent her opposite knee in an attitude pose as she stuck her thumb out to the street and looked off-camera. A car could be seen approaching from behind.

The second image showed Bri facing away from the camera to give fans a glimpse at her backside. Her booty was completely exposed in the bikini bottom, and the strings from her top brushed against her derriere as she moved. She gently popped one foot out as she continued the motion with her thumb.

The post received more than 10,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in under a day as fans showered the hottie with compliments in the comments section.

“Oh I can’t even with this,” one user said with flame emoji.

“Absolutely, definitely, and totally would give you a ride anywhere!” another fan wrote.

“Sometimes I wonder, if a woman as beautiful as you are, is even real,” a third person added.

