Meghan Markle’s Wikipedia Page Was Changed Just Days Before Her Romance With Prince Harry Went Public

Royal watchers have claimed that the coincidental timing suggests that the Duchess of Sussex might have known that news of her relationship with Prince Harry would soon break

Internet sleuths have discovered that Meghan Markle’s Wikipedia page was changed to present a more flattering view of the duchess just days before her romance with Prince Harry went public.

According to The Telegraph, information that was scrubbed from her page included the fact that the former Suits actress had once been a “briefcase girl” on the NBC game show Deal or No Deal.

“Meghan Markle… is an American fashion model, spokesmodel, and actress. She is best known for her role as Rachel Zane on the USA legal drama Suits,” began the original introduction (via The Daily Mail).

The first sentence was changed to describe her occupation as “actress, activist, and humanitarian.”

However, it is the next part that is raising eyebrows, as it involves information that was completed deleted from her profile.

“She was the model who held case #24 on the US version of the television game show Deal or No Deal (season one) and also played Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent Amy Jessup in Fox’s sci-fi thriller Fringe,” it continued.

This was removed. Instead, an entirely new section on Markle was added about her humanitarian work.

“Markle is actively involved in the socio-political arena and in 2016 she became Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada, traveling to Rwanda for the Clean Water Campaign,” it began.

The section also detailed her work with the United Nations, where she made a speech at the HeforShe Gender Equality conference in the fall of 2014. It also discussed her position as a panelist for One Young World in Dublin and her work for the United Service Organizations (USO).

Gareth Fuller / Getty Images

According to data that documents when changes to Wikipedia are made, the edits were made at 10:48 p.m. on October 9, 2016 from a user based in Los Angeles.

Later that month, news about the couple’s relationship made headlines after keeping their romance a secret for around six months.

Some royal watchers have claimed that the timing of the changes suggest that Markle may have known that details about her relationship with Prince Harry would soon hit headlines.

This was compounded after royal reporter Camilla Tominey, who was the first to break to story, tweeted that “Harry” had been blindsided by the revelations, leaving out Markle’s name.

A point of clarification on #FindingFreedom – Harry absolutely did not know I was about to break the story of his relationship with Meghan in October 2016 since aides were, to coin a phrase, completely "blindsided" by the scoop. We told no one, including the palace. — Camilla Tominey (@CamillaTominey) July 26, 2020

However, any theories about Markle leaking information about their romance to the press remains pure conjecture, and she has denied any involvement in the matter.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and center in news stories of late as the release of a new biography on the couple nears.

However, not all stories have been flattering. For example, one report claimed that Markle had rejected a bouquet of flowers sister-in-law Kate Middleton had delivered as a peace-offering, telling the future queen that the gesture was “not enough,” as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.