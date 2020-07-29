‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Thursday: Victoria Starts A Whole New Life

The Young and the Restless preview for Thursday, July 30 teases a beautiful wedding from February 7, 2008. Victor welcomed J.T. to the family ahead of his and Victoria’s wedding. Even Nick and The Mustache attempted to bury the hatchet for the sake of the couple’s big day. Elsewhere, Jack worked to sabotage Gloria.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) prepare for their wedding day, according to SheKnows Soaps. Victoria was still recovering, but Victor (Eric Braeden) had promised she wouldn’t fall with him walking her down the aisle. Even trying on her wedding dress tired her out, though, but Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) reassured her and told her to get some rest ahead of the ceremony. Nikki also gifted her daughter a charm bracelet to fill with special moments in her life. Then, Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) showed up with a borrowed blue ring for the bride to wear.

Victor thanked J.T. for making Victoria so happy. The Mustache was impressed with the way J.T. was there for both Victoria and Reed. He welcomed the younger man to the Newman family with open arms.

Although Noah (then Kevin Scmidt) noticed that his grandfather seemed angry with his dad, Nick (Joshua Morrow) reassured his son that everything would eventually blow over. For Victoria’s wedding, Victor and Nick declared a ceasefire in their war. Nick, Noah, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) showed up to witness the beautiful wedding at the Ranch.

Finally, it was time for the ceremony to begin. Victor took his daughter’s arm and asked Victoria if she was ready. The beautiful bride smiled and told her father she was prepared to say “I do” to J.T., and the wedding began. Although everybody was happy about Vicky’s new life, nobody on The Young and the Restless predicted how badly things would go in the end.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) plotted against Gloria (Judith Chapman). He and Sharon (Sharon Case) simply could not believe that Gloria was living in the Abbott mansion while they had to stay in a hotel room. Jack was determined to figure out how to get Glo out of the family home. He also needed to figure out how to get the DA off their backs. Sharon decided that she needed to stop by the mansion to pick up some of her thinks, and Jack went with her.

It turned out Gloria had a crazy scheme going to frame Jeffrey (Ted Shackelford). She intended to slowly poison herself in an attempt to try to frame him, and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) was in on the deal. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) was not thrilled. Glo shook as she started to drink the poisoned drink, and then Jeffrey showed up, and they argued. Sharon and Jack ended up walking in on the chaos.