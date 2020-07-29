‘Ladies Of London’ Star Caroline Stanbury & Sergio Carrollo Get Serious As They Vacation With Family

Things are heating up between Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury and her new boyfriend, former Real Madrid player Sergio Carrollo. The couple made it Instagram official just last week. Now Caroline has brought the soccer player on vacation with extended family in the English countryside according to her stories.

Present at the estate were Caroline’s parents, Anthony and Elizabeth Stanbury, along with her sister, Victoria. The actress’s two sons, Aaron and Zac Habib, were also visiting from their home in Dubai while her daughter Yasmine was not present. The former reality star has three children with her ex-husband Cem Habib. The couple announced their divorce in December of last year.

The family stayed at the home of Anthony and Elizabeth. During their trip, the group explored the countryside and enjoyed some time with nature. Caroline took Zac and Sergio to feed the ducks, and the businessman playfully patted the young boy on the head.

The former Real Madrid left-winger seemed to get along well with the twins. Sergio played American football and had running races with the boys and was often seen walking and chatting with them. In one slide, he playfully picked up Aaron and swung him around.

It wasn’t just Caroline’s kids that her new boyfriend got to know better. Sergio also strolled around Elizabeth’s garden and went for a walk with Anthony, Victoria, and Zac. The former Ladies of London lead seemed happy with the family time and wrote “Awww” on the pictures. Caroline and her sister had a good laugh at Sergio’s expense as they joked about how tight his trousers were. The socialite even put up a poll for her followers to vote.

As The Inquisitr, previously reported, Caroline introduced Sergio as her boyfriend just last week via a social media post. The former Gift Library owner posted a picture of the two from a helicopter in St. Tropez with the caption “Chapter 2.” She finished the caption off with a heart faced emoji. It is unclear how long the two have been dating, although Sergio’s post from the same time read, “it took a while to get here.”

The Instagram caption wasn’t the first reference the blonde had regarding the next chapter in her life. The reality star mentioned moving on to Bravo’s The Daily Dish during an interview in February.

“I feel so different for this next chapter in my life that I’m like, yeah, I’m ready,” the former reality actress said.