Lauren Dascalo Goes Topless While Holding A Coconut In Tulum

Lauren Dascalo added another racy photo to her Instagram feed that captured her in nothing more than a pair of bikini bottoms. The image was added to her feed on Wednesday and provided her audience with the perfect humpday treat.

The snapshot captured the model posed outside on a bright and sunny day. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Tulum, Mexico, where she has been vacationing for the past few days. Lauren appeared in a wooded area with leaves scattered on the ground and several trees at her back.

Lauren stood in profile and closed her eyes as she tilted her face to the sky. She sported a huge smile, and in her caption, she reminded her followers to smile today while adding a single pineapple emoji to the end of her words. The image was cropped at her hips, but it still treated her audience to a great view of her killer curves.

Lauren went topless in the image and used a few white lines to blur out her chest and cover what was necessary to meet Instagram’s nudity guidelines. She showed off her voluptuous assets and her toned abs — something that her audience certainly didn’t seem to mind. Lauren placed her toned arms at her sides and held a coconut in her hands, placing it directly in front of her body.

On her lower half, she sported a pair of blue bikini bottoms that had thin straps, which helped to accentuate her trim midsection and waist. The sides were twisted over her hips.

Lauren added several accessories to the skin-baring ensemble, including a set of layered necklaces. She wore a total of three piercings in her ear — all of which were small hoops.

Lauren’s fans have been far from shy about expressing their admiration for the steamy new upload. More than 35,000 devotees have double-tapped the post to show their approval, and over 800 users flocked to the comments section to shower the shot with praise in the form of words and emoji.

“You’re so beautiful babe. A real life Barbie,” one follower gushed alongside a series of red heart and flame emoji.

“Reminder to everyone. Lauren is the most beautiful girl out there,” a second social media user raved.

“You look gorgeous with that stunning smile,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Beautiful and hot… Too much in one picture,” a fourth fan chimed in with a few heart-eyes.