Lauren Dascalo Goes Topless While Holding A Coconut In Tulum

Lauren Dascalo added another racy photo to her Instagram feed that captured her in nothing more than a pair of bikini bottoms. The image was added to her feed on Wednesday and provided her audience with the perfect humpday treat.

The snapshot captured the model posed outside on a bright and sunny day. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Tulum, Mexico, where she has been vacationing for the past few days. Lauren appeared in a wooded area with leaves scattered on the ground and several tropical trees at her back.

Lauren stood in profile and closed her eyes as she tilted her head toward the sky. She wore a huge smile on her face and in her caption, she reminded her followers to smile today while adding a single pineapple emoji to the end of her words. The image was cropped near her upper thigh but it still treated her audience to a great view of her killer curves.

Lauren went topless in the image and used a few white lines to blur out her chest and cover what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines. She showed off her voluptuous chest and her toned abs — something that her audience certainly didn’t seem to mind. Lauren placed her toned arms near her side and held a coconut in her hands placing it directly in front of her ribs.

On the lower half of her body, she sported a pair of blue bikini bottoms that had thin straps, which helped to accentuate her tiny midsection and waist. The sides were twisted on her hips and appeared to be constructed of silk fabric.

Lauren added several accessories to the skin-baring snap including a set of layered necklaces on her collar. She wore a total of three piercings in her ear — all of which were small hoops. Lauren’s fans have been far from shy about expressing their admiration over the steamy new upload. More than 35,000 have double-tapped the post to show their approval and over 800 fans flocked to the comments section to shower the shot with praise in the form of words and emoji.

“You’re so beautiful babe. A real life Barbie,” one follower gushed alongside a series of red heart and flame emoji.

“Reminder to everyone. Lauren is the most beautiful girl out there,” a second social media user raved.

“You look gorgeous with that stunning smile,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Beautiful and hot… Too much in one picture,” a fourth fan chimed in with a few heart-eyes.