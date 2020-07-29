Donald Trump Is ‘Constitutionally Incapable Of Uniting The Nation,’ Says ‘New York Daily News’

Donald Trump’s propensity to “spit on graves” makes him “constitutionally incapable of uniting the nation,” The New York Daily News wrote in a blistering editorial.

In the unsigned op-ed, the newspaper’s editorial board pointed to this particular personality trait of the 45th president as evidence that, were he to be reelected and serve four more years as POTUS, there would be “a tone from the top of bitterness and bile” under which “America is doomed to spiral ever apart.”

The piece begins by referencing the recent death of John Lewis. The longtime Representative and civil rights icon died earlier this month, and as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle paid their respects, Trump deliberately did not, instead sending Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence in his stead.

Asked about whether or not he’d be visiting Lewis’ body while it lay in state, Trump gave an answer that has been taken as terse and disrespectful: “I won’t be going,” he said.

“Reason number three in our list of 99 reasons he mustn’t be reelected: The one American who must find a way to be a bigger man, our president, is constitutionally incapable of doing so. [He is] unable to give respect,” the editorial reads.

The piece also mentions Trump’s antipathy towards Arizona Senator John McCain, both when he was alive and after he’d died. While he (McCain) was living, Trump insinuated that he wasn’t a hero because he’d been captured; the naval pilot was held as a POW for five years, where he was routinely starved and tortured by his Vietnamese captors.

As The Arizona Republic reported in June 2019, Trump purportedly celebrated when he learned that McCain had been diagnosed with brain cancer, and mocked his daughter, Meghan.

And after McCain had died, Trump complained that he never got a “thank you” for arranging the funeral, which the Daily News points out that he didn’t actually do.

Similarly, at a Michigan rally in 2019, Trump referenced the recent (at the time) death of one of the state’s Representatives, John Dingell, and said that the former lawmaker was “looking up,” seemingly suggesting that he was in Hell. Fellow Republican Paul Mitchell called the quip “petty, childish bullsh*t.”

That same type of “petty, childish bullsh*t” es exactly why Trump is in office, the piece concluded.

For these and other reasons, the paper wrote, “Young Americans see in the highest office a nasty, swaggering, payback-obsessed bully.”