Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Low-Cut Semi-Sheer Lingerie Bodysuit From Savage X Fenty

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself in a garment from Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker stunned in a white lingerie bodysuit that featured a floral pattern and hints of yellow. The garment was netted, semi-sheer, and low-cut. Megan displayed her decolletage and accessorized her chest with a chain featuring a large pendant. She rocked long blue acrylic nails and opted for a couple of jeweled bracelets, a watch, and a ring. The rapper is known for sporting different hairstyles and wore a blond wig. For her makeup application, Megan appeared to have applied a red lip and nude beige eyeshadow.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she posed in front of a plain white backdrop. Megan was snapped from the thighs-up with her body tilted to the side. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and one hand raised to her hair.

In the next slide, Megan was photographed closer up. She raised her head slightly and stared at the camera with a mouth-open expression.

In the third frame, the entertainer posted a pic of the card and flowers Savage X Fenty and Rihanna sent her. According to the BBC, Megan was shot in both her feet. Rihanna and her brand wished her a speedy recovery and sent “good vibes” her way.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 2 million likes and over 26,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 13 million followers.

“Okay so now I need this lingerie. Only you could make some sunflowers look this bomb,” one user wrote.

“A classy queen supporting another classy queen,” another person shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Love it and I love RiRi. Y’all rock!! Get well soon and I wish you a speedy recovery!!” remarked a third fan.

“You are a queen. I hope you feel better soon, don’t let the haters break you down. You’re everything,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Megan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she made an appearance on a recent episode of Legendary. Megan wowed in a skintight white PVC catsuit that covered her entire body and featured black detailing. She paired the outfit with a corset of the same color over the top and PVC thigh-high boots. Megan completed the ensemble with cat ears and held onto a long white whip.