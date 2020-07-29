‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Nicole Cortese Debuts Bold New Red Hair Color

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Nicole Cortese debuted a bold new hair color in an Instagram post uploaded for her 3.1 million followers. The reality television star showed off her stunning new hue via two before-and-after pics where she changed up her tresses from brown to cranberry red.

In a series of two snaps, Deena first showed her followers the tint and cut of her locks prior to heading to the hairdresser for a new, overall look.

The reality star was first seen with her usual, long brown tresses. The brown hue suited the mother of one son, C.J., and wife of Christopher Bucker. The photo appeared to be taken inside the salon where she wore a black zip-up cover to protect her clothing from any subsequent products that could stain it.

In the second pic, the finished product was seen. Deena’s locks were colored a cranberry red shade and blown out straight. Her tresses were then fashioned into soft waves, taking away any frizziness and giving the Jersey Shore celebrity a fresh, new look. The new hue was quite flattering on Deena. It gave her skin a rosy glow and made her eyes appear much brighter than before.

The second photo appeared to have been taken outside the establishment. A parking lot can be seen in the reflection of the glass behind the television personality.

In the caption of the photo, Deena said she “needed a change.” She then tagged her stylist Cass DeRosa, who shared in her own post how she achieved the breathtaking overall look, including using a technique called balayage. This is a coloring method where color is painted onto a person’s locks and the overall effect becomes a graduated, more natural-looking series of highlights. She also shared in her own post that extensions were added into Deena’s hair as well for added overall length. It was done at White Opal Hair Co. in Oakhurst, New Jersey.

Fans of the reality personality loved the look. They expressed their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“Oh woah. I adore this on you,” remarked one fan.

“You look so beautiful, this color is everything on you!” stated a second Instagram follower of the MTV television celeb.

“I love, love, love this transformation,” commented a third person.

“Aweeee D, it looks so good!!!! I absolutely, positively, completely, can’t get over it,” stated a fourth social media fan.