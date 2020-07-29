Natalie Roser Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Stunning Off-The-Shoulder Swimsuit

Blond beauty Natalie Roser thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, in which she rocked an off-the-shoulder swimsuit for a stunning photoshoot. The snap was taken by photographer Megan Batson, who Natalie made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She also clarified in the caption that the photo had been taken a while ago in Los Angeles.

A large white fabric backdrop appeared to have been set up outdoors, as a sliver of lush green shrubbery was visible to the left of the fabric. The natural sunlight shone down on Natalie, giving her a gorgeous glow and highlighting her sun-kissed skin.

She wore an off-the-shoulder bikini top that left almost all of her upper body exposed. A horizontal band of red fabric with a loose fit draped over her ample assets, with a tighter ruffled band along the top and bottom for added support. The look had short slightly puffed sleeves that were positioned part of the way down Natalie’s upper arms, and the garment left her toned stomach on full display.

She paired the feminine top with simple string bikini bottoms that dipped low in the front. Thin strings were tied on her hips, elongating her legs with the style, and her lean, long legs were on full display.

She finished off the ensemble with a simple necklace, some delicate earrings, and a pair of dark cowboy boots for a unique touch.

In the shot, Natalie had one foot planted on the ground while the other was bent, and she held her ankle with one hand for the effortless pose. Her long blond locks were parted in the middle, they tumbled down her chest in an effortless style. Her eyes were closed as she turned her face towards the sunlight with a huge smile on her face.

Natalie’s followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 10,300 likes within just seven hour of going live. It also racked up 119 comments from her audience.

“Goddess,” one fan wrote simply, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Looking tanned & gorgeous as always,” another follower remarked.

“Beautiful,” a third fan added, followed by a massive string of heart emoji.

“Delightful smile,” yet another commented, loving Natalie’s facial expression.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie shared a sizzling double update captured on the beach in Sydney, Australia. She rocked a figure-hugging white piece with fashion-forward voluminous puffed sleeves for a unique look.