Gabriella Abutbol Rocks Snakeskin-Print Swimsuit With Daring Cutout

Model Gabriella Abutbol knows how to rock a swimsuit. The brunette beauty sent temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram post — a series of titillating snapshots that featured her flaunting her killer figure in snakeskin-print swimsuit with a daring cutout.

Gabriella’s bathing suit featured a black and yellow snakeskin print. It might have been a one-piece number, but it was just a revealing as some of the bikinis she has sported in the past. The top had a plunging neckline that showcased her voluptuous chest. The center front of the suit was cut out, leaving most of her abdomen bare. The legs were high-cut, suggesting it was a thong. She wore her layered, wavy hair tousled and down around her shoulders. A chain necklace was her only accessory.

The first two snaps captured Gabriella from the side as she stood under an umbrella next to a swimming pool. In the first picture, she placed her hands on her hips while she gave the camera a sultry look. The post put her ample chest and taut abs on display. She wore a sultry expression with her lips slightly parted.

In the second photo, Gabriella beamed at the lens as part of her hair fell across her face. She bent one knee as she held her hands in front of her body.

For the final photo in the series, Gabriella faced the camera and flaunted her incredible physique. She smiled as she held her hands above her head, giving her fans a nice look at her chest, tummy and the sexy curve of her hips. The shot also showed off more of the flirty swimsuit.

In the caption, Gabriella asked how her followers were doing. Many seemed to be doing much better since looking at her update.

Some took a moment to tell her what they thought of the steamy snaps.

“WOW such a absolutely stunningly glamorous gorgeous sexy sweet angel,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wow extremely beautiful an extremely sexy you’re a truly truly an amazingly beautiful lady,” a second follower chimed in.

A few fans could not help but comment on Gabriella’s award-winning smile.

“Much better now thank you. Your smile brightens up my day,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You got a killer body but that smile of yours is unbelievable,” a fourth fan echoed.

Gabriella certainly knows how to rock just about any look. Just yesterday, she thrilled her online audience when she shared a flirty update that saw her giving her fans a peek underneath her miniskirt.