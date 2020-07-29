Gymnast Shawn Johnson Drives Fans Wild With Latest Photo Of Daughter Drew

Gymnast Shawn Johnson drove her fans wild with a new photo of her adorable daughter, Drew Hazel East, who turned 9 months old today. The Olympic gold medal winner shared the pic on Instagram with a caption that expressed her love at being a mother and most of all, her affection for who she calls “my girl.”

The stunning pic showed Shawn and her daughter in an outdoor setting. The twosome looked happy and lovely as they spent some time together.

Shawn wore a tan strappy top. She paired that with white pants. On her neck, the young woman wore a thin gold necklace. Her blond hair fell long and lush over her shoulders, appearing to have a slight wave at the end.

Drew coordinated with her mother, wearing the same colors reflected in her own adorable outfit. The baby sported a white romper that had cute ruffled details at the shoulders. The bottom of the one-piece ended just at the top of the baby’s chubby thighs. Her feet were bare as Shawn balanced her little girl atop a large rock, one of her hands holding the little one’s wrist. Drew smiled for the camera, wearing a pale pink headband with a small braided detail.

Behind the twosome, a stunning backdrop of lush green foliage was seen. Large trees that towered over the duo added a natural element to the image. Also seen were lots of dark green grass and some dirt, which provided a wonderfully scenic spot for the happy photo that was taken at the family’s home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Just hours later, Shawn shared yet another image of herself and Drew to the social media site. You can view the snap here. A black-and-white pic was uploaded to her Instagram account of the two wearing the same articles of clothing. For that shot, Shawn hugged her daughter as she laughed for the camera.

Fans adored the sweet photo and the display of love between mother and child.

“She’s looking so much like you these days. She was a mini Andrew before but I see you more,” remarked one person.

“Her thigh rolls are everything,” stated a second follower.

“She’s the cutest & she definitely got it from her mama – you’re GORGEOUS!” said a third Instagram user of the image.

“Cutest baby, EVER! Be still, my heart,” said a fourth fan of the gymnast and her family, one who seemingly adored the new snap.