CupcakKe Wows In Short Off-The-Shoulder Corset-Style Dress For Latest Outfit Post

The rapper CupcakKe took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself in another killer outfit.

The “Lemon Pepper” songstress stunned in an off-the-shoulder white dress with mid-length sleeves. The garment was tied-up at the front and featured a cream-colored corset-style bodice. CupcakKe showed off her legs in the short attire as well as the numerous tattoos inked on her chest. She completed the ensemble with white fluffy lace-up shoes and large eye-catching sunglasses. CupcakKe accessorized with huge hoop earrings a pink leather handbag. She rocked pointy acrylic nails of the same color and styled her long dark curly hair down.

The 23-year-old treated fans to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, CupcakKe was snapped in front of a black fountain on a concrete bollard. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression with one hand raised to her hair and the other rested on her lap.

In the next slide, CupcakKe sat back and crossed one leg over the other on the higher step. She held her sunglasses and covered one side of her shades with her curly locks.

In the third slide, CupcakKe was photographed sitting on a granite cone by the side of a street. She parted her legs and looked up to her left while holding onto the frames of her sunglasses.

In the fourth and final pic, CupcakKe continued to pose on the same step with her arm placed behind her.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 19,400 likes and over 315 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“I love this outfit. Fabulous as usual… love u,” one user wrote.

“OMG YES YOU LOOK AMAZING,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“You’ve been giving us looks back to back…. yassss Queen,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“CupcakKe is just too damn cute,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for CupcakKe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut, yellow dress that featured loose-fitted, long sleeves. CupcakKe completed the outfit with multicolored, thigh-high boots that reflected in the light and accessorized with large, gold, dangling earrings and a pink Louis Vuitton bag that had the fashion designer’s iconic logo embroidered in gold. She sported her long colorful braided hair in a high ponytail and was pictured on the edge of the back door of a car.