Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Curves In Skimpy White Bikini While Posing In Art Gallery

Emily Ratajkowski modeled the latest two-piece from her swimwear brand, Inamorata Woman, in a new Instagram post on Wednesday. The photo on her feed showed the actress rocking a white string bikini from the latest Satin Swim collection as she posed in an art gallery.

The photo showed Emily sitting on a light orange floor in front of a pedestal displaying a headless and armless woman’s figure statue. Beside the statue, a long mural ran down the rust-colored wall. The photo appeared to be covered in a grainy filter. Still, fans could see a golden light shining down on the mural and Emily. Her tan skin glowed as she represented her brand.

Emily’s look included a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck and at the base of her chest. The tiny, ruched cups did very little to contain Emily’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Additionally, her top exposed her sideboob and underboob as the fabric rode up.

Emily’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini bottom dipped low on Emily’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The strings were tied loosely, allowing the brand’s signature Figure charm to rest on the babe’s lean leg.

Emily finished off the outfit with a pair of tall, strappy heels in a nude color. She wore her brunette locks down in messy waves.

Emily leaned back on the pedestal and arched her back to emphasize her figure. She bent one knee slightly and pointed her toes, which elongated her pins. The Gone Girl star playfully tugged at her bikini bottoms and stared at the camera with sultry eyes.

Emily’s post received more than 191,000 likes and just over 400 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“You are my forever crush,” one fan said with red hearts.

“You are an absolute goddess of beauty and sensuality,” another user added.

“Absolutely beautiful in this photo,” a third follower wrote.

Emily’s feed has been filled with pieces from the new collection recently. In a video earlier this week, she showed off her backside in a charcoal satin bikini that hugged her round booty. That post was viewed more than 5.4 million times.