‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Casting Spoilers For Week Of August 3: Zoe Catches Carter In A Compromising Position

The Bold and the Beautiful casting spoilers for the week of August 3 reveal that a fan-favorite will return to the sudser. Lawrence Saint-Victor will return as Carter Walton, Forrester Creations’ legal eagle and wedding officiant extraordinaire. However, it appears as if Carter may be heating up the screen when he makes an appearance on Friday, August 7, per Highlight Hollywood.

The soap opera last showed the sexy attorney on the first show of The Bold and the Beautiful since its return on Monday, July 20. In that episode, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) updated Carter about everything that had happened since he had been out of the loop for so long. Carter also comforted Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) about her failed wedding and even flirted with the model.

Romance On The Cards

Carter always displayed a keen interest in the model. The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that he told her that she could always count on him for support and, when it was her birthday, told her that she could come for him for legal advice.

Recently, he also told Zoe that she could do much better than Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who left her at the altar. Zoe knew that he was flirting with her and took the bait. Standing in front of Carter’s desk, she looked him up and down and put him on the spot.

“Do you have someone in mind?” she playfully asked him.

Taken by surprise, he could only look at her and respond in kind.

“Maybe,” he teased.

We think we know who Carter has in mind…???????? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/FV8KGDkm7c — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 20, 2020

Zoe Catches Carter In A Compromising Position

In The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video, about 45 seconds into the clip, Zoe walks into the lawyer’s office and catches him in a compromising position.

The lawyer is not wearing a shirt and he whirls around in embarrassment. The model takes it in stride.

“Oh,” is all he can manage.

Zoe, however, smiles mysteriously.

Longtime The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Zoe doesn’t shy away from men in sexy positions. When Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) was still on the scene, she even hired a private cabana for them to do the dirty at the Bikini Bar. Carter’s shirtless display may just further pique her interest.

Could a romance be on the cards for Zoe and Carter? The legal eagle might be open to a relationship if he knows that Zoe is over Thomas. She made no secret of the fact that she was in love with her former fiancé before their wedding day.

If Zoe is open to new beginnings, Carter may just be her perfect match.