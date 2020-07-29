Hilde Osland Sizzles In A Peach ‘Buff Bunny’ Bikini In Mega-Post Update

Social media star Hilde Osland dropped the jaws of her 3.6 million followers after uploading a mega-picture update where she modeled a tiny peach bikini.

The top was a trendy criss-cross style with a deep v-neckline that was sure to flaunt Osland’s décolletage. Straps wrapped across her torso, giving fans a peek-a-boo detail just below the bust. They finally cinched just above the waist in a way that expertly accentuated the model’s hourglass figure.

The bottoms were a classic brief style, with the sides reaching up towards Osland’s midriff to highlight the curves of her derrière. It also allowed her long and lean legs to be on full display.

The color of the set was a pretty peach shade, and the hue not only added a bright pop of color to the shots, but also emphasized Osland’s deep tan — no doubt earned from spending days in the bright Australian sun.

Osland’s long blond hair was left natural and unstyled. She accessorized with gold jewelry, including a number of thick chain necklaces, hoop earrings, and a ring.

The setting for the photos was a picturesque beach. The weather appeared to be slightly overcast, adding a sultry mood to the aesthetic.

The first of the six pictures offered a glamorous close-up of Osland, as she angled her body slightly and smiled widely while trying to tame her windswept hair. In the second, she was captured mid-stride, and she bashfully looked down at the sand during the movement.

The third shot was a side view of the model, giving followers yet another view of her enviable curves. Next, she stared straight at the camera. One hand rested on her shoulder while the other was placed on her thigh as she smoldered into the camera.

In the fifth, she playfully tugged her bikini straps. Last but not least, she mirrored the action one more by tugging at her bottoms.

Fans went wild over the mega-picture update, and awarded the post around 24,000 likes and more than 425 comments within just half an hour of posting.

“Argghhh I love you!!! Why you so gorgeous???” gushed one awestruck fan, adding a red heart to finish the message.

“Love love that color! Stunning,” raved a second, emphasizing the sentiment with four sparkle emoji.

“I’m off to Perth,” teased a third, referencing Osland’s current home-base.

“Goddess!!!” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a plethora of emoji including the kissing face, heart-eye face, and fire emoji.

This is not the first time that Osland has wowed her fans this week. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently won praise after going braless under a tight white crop top.