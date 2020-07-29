Sara Underwood Shares Sweet Fireside Snaps Featuring Her Partner Jacob Witzling

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood surprised her 9.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sweet double update in which she showed off some time spent around a campfire with special people in her life. She sat with her partner, Jacob Witzling, and their adorable dog as she enjoyed the beauty of nature.

Though Sara frequently opts for revealing outfits that show off her bombshell body, she was all covered up in the double update, presumably because it was a bit chilly on the beach by the fire. She wore a jacket from the brand Revolve, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The garment was a gray zip-up style with a collar and bulky fabric that obscured Sara’s curves. She paired it with some simple jeans, and went barefoot for a super casual look. Her blond locks were styled in two braids, and she had a big smile on her face in both snaps.

Her partner, Jacob, was dressed in a similar fashion, as he rocked a plaid shirt and dark jeans. Even their dog was all dressed up for the crisp air, wearing a purple jacket to stay warm.

The duo had created a campfire on the beach in an area strewn with rocks. The pristine, empty stretch of sand extended behind them, and there was also a large rock formation in the background covered in trees and lush greenery. There appeared to be a mist in the air, giving the snaps an ethereal vibe. The two of them also seemed to have tossed a patterned blanket or rug over a log to create a comfortable seating area by the fire.

While they gazed lovingly at one another in the first snap, in the second, they exchanged a kiss while their dog looked off into the distance.

Sara’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet snaps, and the post received over 31,400 likes within 19 hours of going live. It also racked up 176 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

“You guys are so cute,” one follower commented.

“Don’t you guys look nice and cozy,” another fan added.

“There’s nothing better than Oregon coast camping,” a third fan remarked.

“Looks like you had the perfect night,” another wrote, followed by a string of emoji.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara stunned her followers with a triple update taken on a similar-looking beach. She rocked a colorful crop top and leggings set for the occasion, topping off the look with a denim jacket to combat the chill. Her blond locks were pulled into low pigtails for the occasion and the ensemble showed off her buxom curves to perfection.